Caucus Screens PDP Chairmanship Aspirants

The Senate caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has met in Abuja to screen aspirants for the party’s chairmanship position, barely six weeks to the national convention.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio who led the caucus said the effort is to ensure that the PDP gets the convention right and avoid a repeat of past mistakes.

The meeting which was held in behind closed doors had key aspirants in attendance.

Some of the aspirants after the meeting told journalists that they considered the possibility of reducing the number of aspirants.

There are eight chairmanship aspirants but six attended the meeting,

A failed convention of the PDP last year in Port Hacourt plunged the party into a protracted legal battle.

However, political observers are hoping that the PDP would learn from that experience and get it right this time around.