Wednesday , 15 November 2017
Home / Politics / Buhari presides over govt of lies, says Lamido

Buhari presides over govt of lies, says Lamido

November 15, 2017 Politics 30 Views

•Ex-Jigawa Governor: i’m not corrupt
Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to change his styles and tactics, saying that Nigerians were losing confidence in his ability to fulfil his campaign promises.
He objected to what he described as an attack on his person by the president’s media aide, Garba Shehu, who he said lacked a knowledge of salient issues.
The former governor said he did not steal pubic money, urging his supporters to wait for the court’s verdict.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Anambra guber: Why we withdrew Obiano’s ADC – IGP

Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has confirmed that he authorized the withdrawal of the Aide …

24 comments

  1. Ahmed Mamuda
    Ahmed Mamuda
    November 15, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Buy Dangote cement from the Factory at the rate of N1,000 per bag, contact 08130489670 for purchase and we deliver nationwide. NOTE: payment on delivery, we hope to serve you better.

    Reply
  2. Ahmed Mamuda
    Ahmed Mamuda
    November 15, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Buy Dangote cement from the Factory at the rate of N1,000 per bag, contact 08130489670 for purchase and we deliver nationwide. NOTE: payment on delivery, we hope to serve you better.

    Reply
  3. Komolafe Mattew
    Komolafe Mattew
    November 15, 2017 at 9:35 am

    All thanks to God. Twinkas still pays, I upgraded my account and I got 300% bonus. Get your your invested money back today by calling +2348123079801..thanks to twinkas…Twinkas is still the best place to invest your money

    Reply
  4. Komolafe Mattew
    Komolafe Mattew
    November 15, 2017 at 9:35 am

    All thanks to God. Twinkas still pays, I upgraded my account and I got 300% bonus. Get your your invested money back today by calling +2348123079801..thanks to twinkas…Twinkas is still the best place to invest your money

    Reply
  5. Steven Aliyu
    Steven Aliyu
    November 15, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Wz your own true government?

    Reply
  6. Steven Aliyu
    Steven Aliyu
    November 15, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Wz your own true government?

    Reply
  7. Abideen Idris
    Abideen Idris
    November 15, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Talk is cheap.

    Reply
  8. Abideen Idris
    Abideen Idris
    November 15, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Talk is cheap.

    Reply
  9. Angela E Momoh
    Angela E Momoh
    November 15, 2017 at 9:39 am

    I’m having 0.014 bitcoins for sale, inbox me if interested.

    Reply
  10. Angela E Momoh
    Angela E Momoh
    November 15, 2017 at 9:39 am

    I’m having 0.014 bitcoins for sale, inbox me if interested.

    Reply
  11. Ekene Udensi
    Ekene Udensi
    November 15, 2017 at 9:40 am

    exactly…. Govt of wickedness.

    Reply
  12. Ekene Udensi
    Ekene Udensi
    November 15, 2017 at 9:40 am

    exactly…. Govt of wickedness.

    Reply
  13. Umar Salisu
    Umar Salisu
    November 15, 2017 at 10:06 am

    This man called Lamido thinks Nigerians will accept him if he criticise PMB’s govt.Bring back ur loots 1st b4 u think of any leadership again.

    Reply
  14. Hakeem Rosemary
    Hakeem Rosemary
    November 15, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Twinkas twinkas is still paying, contact Mr ayomide on 07084149305
    For help to upgrade your account
    I received payment after I upgraded and rebranded my account

    Reply
  15. Ibrahim Baba Muhammed
    Ibrahim Baba Muhammed
    November 15, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Thank you for telling us your own lies!

    Reply
  16. Majid Abd
    Majid Abd
    November 15, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Buhari’s government is a government of liars, by liars and for the lied to

    Reply
  17. Munachi Oji
    Munachi Oji
    November 15, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Alias liars party and government

    Reply
  18. Nuhu Abubakar
    Nuhu Abubakar
    November 15, 2017 at 10:58 am

    A thief is always a theif.shut up.no vacancy for looters

    Reply
  19. Muhammad Mustapha Saleh Gumel
    Muhammad Mustapha Saleh Gumel
    November 15, 2017 at 11:22 am

    SCAMNEWS :You people should post our amiable President’s visit to Ebonyi. Or, are you afraid of being sacked by your benefactor? You people claimed to be objective in your reportage, and the President was in Abakaliki since yesterday and you are yet to report it. What’s going on?

    Reply
  20. Ebelechukwu Anyika-Ezeoke
    Ebelechukwu Anyika-Ezeoke
    November 15, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    U are right. Bravo for ur courage to come out and say d truth

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved