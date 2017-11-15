Buhari presides over govt of lies, says Lamido

•Ex-Jigawa Governor: i’m not corrupt
Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to change his styles and tactics, saying that Nigerians were losing confidence in his ability to fulfil his campaign promises.
He objected to what he described as an attack on his person by the president’s media aide, Garba Shehu, who he said lacked a knowledge of salient issues.
The former governor said he did not steal pubic money, urging his supporters to wait for the court’s verdict.
Wz your own true government?
Talk is cheap.
Yes talk is cheap. But so far, u are yet to accuse Lamido of not saying the truth about the ruling govt.
Those who live in glass house do not throw stones, d reason I said talk is cheap.
exactly…. Govt of wickedness.
This man called Lamido thinks Nigerians will accept him if he criticise PMB’s govt.Bring back ur loots 1st b4 u think of any leadership again.
Thank you for telling us your own lies!
Buhari’s government is a government of liars, by liars and for the lied to
Alias liars party and government
A thief is always a theif.shut up.no vacancy for looters
And what makes him a thief?
Go and find out for urself mr.Gabriel
SCAMNEWS :You people should post our amiable President’s visit to Ebonyi. Or, are you afraid of being sacked by your benefactor? You people claimed to be objective in your reportage, and the President was in Abakaliki since yesterday and you are yet to report it. What’s going on?
U are right. Bravo for ur courage to come out and say d truth