Buhari presides over govt of lies, says Lamido

•Ex-Jigawa Governor: i’m not corrupt

Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to change his styles and tactics, saying that Nigerians were losing confidence in his ability to fulfil his campaign promises.

He objected to what he described as an attack on his person by the president’s media aide, Garba Shehu, who he said lacked a knowledge of salient issues.

The former governor said he did not steal pubic money, urging his supporters to wait for the court’s verdict.