Benue Lawmaker; Four Others Remanded In Prison Over Alleged N107 Billion Fraud

Justice Joseph Aneke of a Federal High Court in Makurdi has ordered five persons indicted by the Justice Elizabeth Kpojime Commission of Inquiry, to be remanded in prison till Thursday, October 19, 2017 .

A lawmaker representing Logo Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Kester Kyenge, Mr David Sev-Av, Mr Andrew Ayande, Mr Terfa Bosua and Mr Alex Ogaba are to be remanded in prison pending the determination of their bail application.

Justice Joseph Aneke gave the order while ruling on a bail application brought before him by counsel to the accused persons, Andrew Wombo, praying the court to grant his clients bail, for their role in the alleged N107 billion fraud, which the Justice Elizabeth Kpojime commission of inquiry indicted 52 persons and companies.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Kehinde Fagbemi, told the court that the accused persons were standing trial on corruption charges bordering on money laundering and diversion of public funds as part of the alleged missing N107 billion.

The defence counsel after the sitting alleged political persecution of his clients. He noted that a key member of ALGON who was also indicted was conveniently left off the hook because he defected into the ruling party in the state.