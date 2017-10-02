BAYELSA GOVERNMENT APPLAUDS SINGABELE’S NEW ROLE AS CAF MEDICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER

…SAYS HE’S A THOROUGH BRED PROFESSIONAL, COMMITTED & DILIGENT

The Bayelsa State Government has felicitated with the immediate past Head of the State’s public service, Dr. Peter Fabuku Singabele on his recent appointment as a member of the Confederation of African Football, (CAF) Medical Committee, and the first Nigerian to be so appointed.

In a Government statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Obuebite Jonathan, the Bayelsa State Government described the appointment as well deserved and a recognition of the professional competence and work disposition of Dr. Singabele as a thorough bred medical doctor and an accomplished administrator.

The statement noted that, the Government and the people of Bayelsa State are not surprised at the rising profile of the immediate past Head of the State’s Public service, considering his pedigree as a football administrator, who was also a board member of the Nigerian Football Federation, one time Chairman of the State Football Association as well as pioneer Chairman of the State owned football outfit, Bayelsa United Football Club of Yenagoa.

According to the Information and Orientation Commissioner, in every position Dr. Singabele was known to have served with commitment, diligence, purposefulness and result oriented, stressing that, these are the qualities that, have always placed him above his peers.

The Bayelsa State Government expressed confidence in the ability of Dr. Singabele to perform in his new role as a member of the continental football body’s medical committee, having worked as a part of the United Nations, (UN) medical missions to some war thorn African Countries in the past.

The statement also expressed gratitude to the Confederation of African Football, (CAF) for the confidence reposed in him, noting that, the decision to appoint the University of Ibadan trained medical doctor was well-informed and one that would serve its purpose, especially the development of the game in Africa and beyond.