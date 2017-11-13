Attack On Governor Wike’s Convoy: Amaechi Instigating Crisis In Rivers– PDP

The Chairman, Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro Felix Obuah says the attack on Governor Nyesom Wike’s convoy on Saturday, November 11, 2017, while on inspection tour of ongoing construction works in Port Harcourt by security agents attached to Rotimi Amaechi, comprising the Army and Police led by the Commander of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the State, CSP Akin Fakorede is a deliberate ploy by Mr. Rotimi Amaechi to instigate crisis in the State.

Bro Obuah, in a statement in Port Harcourt, the State capital, described the incident as condemnable, act of lawlessness, impunity and primitive, insisting that the untoward action was orchestrated by Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, who has taken it as a task to undermine the office of the Governor of Rivers State, using security agencies of the federal government, particularly, SARS and the Army, but has confined to hit the air.

The State PDP boss expressed surprise that security agents being paid and maintained with tax payers’ money (public fund) could be so loose as to be used at will by all manner of people to undermine a seating Governor and Chief Security Officer of the State and the Police high command and the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government are looking the other way.

This, according to Bro Obuah, contrasts with the change mantra and anti-corruption war being tauted by the Buhari administration.

“A situation where the State Chief Executive is constantly vilified, aspersed and persecuted for offering his people quality leadership which achievements only in two years in office surpasses all the achievements of the immediate past administration put together for eight years. What else do we need to see, hear or experience to conclude that the APC is evil and does not wish the Nigerian people well? Here in Rivers State, the achievements of Gov Wike are reverberating and have caught world attention, hence the undertaking to stall his rising political profile by Amaechi and his co-travelers. God will never allow them to succeed”, the State PDP boss prayed.

Bro Obuah, however, thanked Gov Wike for his display of maturity in the incident by not fighting back lest they find occasion to allege insecurity in the State to back up their plot and call for a state of emergency in Rivers State.

He also warned that Gov Wike’s peaceful disposition must not be mistaken for weakness, stressing that Rivers people have been watching with keen interest the conspiracy of the APC-led federal government to exterminate their governor because of personal and self-seeking interest and if pushed to the wall, will not fail to fight back.

He, therefore, called on President Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to wade into the activities of their security personnel in Rivers State, particularly, the SARS Commander, Akin Fakorede, before it’s too late.

“To be forewarned is to be forearmed”, Bro Obuah noted.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman,

Rivers State.