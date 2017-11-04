Atiku’s presidency candidacy not true- Media Aide.

Terhemen Abua.

Nigeria’s former Vice President VP and Wazirin Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar, has denied reports making the round that he has formally declared his intention to run for president in 2019, stating that the said video footage in circulation about his Presidential ambition was “a bad job of bad people with bad intentions” .

Atiku in a statement via his media office said he has distanced himself from the purported video being circulated on social media in which he was alleged to have said he would be contesting.

The former VP said some mischievous people were using a video clip extracted from his 2011 presidential declaration to create the false impression that he had formally declared for the 2019 presidential election maintaining that such propaganda was being deliberately promoted by political opponents in order to create acrimony.

Atiku advised those involved in such laughable and unintelligent propaganda of lies and intentional mischief to find something useful to do with their time instead of using his name to achieve their malicious political objectives.

The Wazirin Adamawa added that spreading false stories about any individual politician is not within the protected boundaries of free speech and that the traditional media should take the first step by not helping fake news merchants to promote their agenda.

credit: Punch