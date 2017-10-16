Atiku’s associate, ex-Taraba speaker defect to PDP 

A founding member of the APC in Kaduna, Mallam Isah Dansallah, attributes the lack of good governance in the APC for his defection to the PDP – The former APC chieftain says the party has not met the needs of the Nigerian people – A former speaker of the Taraba state house of Assembly and other chieftains of the APC defect to the PDP An associate of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, Mallam Isah Dansallah and a former speaker of the Taraba state House of Assembly, Simon Dogari, have defected from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).