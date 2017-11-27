Atiku meets North-East PDP, says Buhari dividing Nigeria along ethnic, religious lines 

FORMER Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over what he alleged as his dismal performance in office and for dividing the country along ethnic and religious lines.

The assertions were made in his resignation letter from the All Progressives Congress, APC. Atiku-Abubakar This came as the former vice-president, ahead of his imminent return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over the weekend, won the endorsement of the North-East caucus of the party to return to the party. Meanwhile, contrary to the statement of the APC that it was unaware of the resignation of Atiku from the party, Vanguard gathered that Atiku resigned from the party more than a month ago. The resignation letter, dated October 18, 2017, was channelled through his ward chairman in Jada 1 Ward, in Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa Sate. In the letter, Atiku said his decision to quit the ruling party was not about him but about the future of the country as a democratic entity.