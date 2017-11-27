Atiku Abubakar set to meet Olusegun Obasanjo

Days after the resignation of the former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar left, from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the aide of Atiku has confirmed that his boss has not ruled out the possibility of holding talks with, President Olusegun Obasanjo, in pursuit of his political ambition.

Atiku’s Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, stated this on behalf of his principal during a telephone interview with one of our correspondents in Abuja on Sunday .

Ibe explained that Atiku, a master of consensus building, would not discountenance the importance of carrying everyone along.

He spoke in reaction to the advice given by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Jonathan had, in an interview, described ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo as “the boss of bosses.” He had advised the former vice-president to reconcile with Obasanjo in order realize his political ambition.

Ibe said, “His Excellency, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, is a savvy politician and he will not discountenance the importance of carrying everybody along in order to build a consensus.”