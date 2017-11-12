We members of the association of local government of nigeria ( ALGON ) Rivers State chapter condemn in its totality the assassination attempt on the life of the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike CON , on Saturday the 11th day of November 2017 on transamadi portharcourt by operatives of the Anti-robbery Squad SARS in Rivers state led by their commander ,CSP Akin Fakorede . In his charismatic manner the governor was on his routine project inspection on transamadi when he was attacked by the SARS Operatives attached to the Minister of Transportation Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.We hereby call on our president Muhammadu Buhari to call his Minister of Transportation and the SARS commander in Rivers state to order,and appeal that the Federal government prioritises the security of the governor of rivers state and any further reoccurrence of this despicable act,we as leaders of Algon in the state will have no other option than to mobilise our people to always protect our God given governor as he carries on in his duty of developing our dear state.

Charles Chima Orlu

( Chairman caretaker committee Phalga and Chairman Algon Rivers State )ASSOCIATION OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA ( ALGON ) RIVERS STATE CHAPTER

