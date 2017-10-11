Aso Rock Clinic: Presidency’s Denial Of Rot Shows Corruption Inherent, Says Lawyer

A Legal Practitioner, Mr. Daniel Bwala, has criticised the State House, over what he perceives as “corruption residing in the power house” following an allegation levelled against the Chief Medical Director of the Clinic, Dr. Hussain Munir, by the First Lady, Mrs. Muhammadu Buhari of lack of facilities, despite budgetary allocation of N3.8bn.

The President’s wife had during the opening of a two-day Stakeholders meeting on RMNCAH+N –Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition held in Abuja two days ago, slammed the CMD’s decision of an ongoing construction at the medical centre, suggesting it was misplaced priority.

In her earlier remarks, she said, “As the Chief Medical Director, there are a lot of constructions going on in this hospital but there is no single syringe there. What does that mean? Who will use the building? We have to be good in reasoning. You are building new buildings and there is no equipment, no consumables in the hospital and the construction is still going on.

“I think is high time for us to do the right thing. If something like this can happen to me no need for me to ask the governors wives what is happening in their states. This is Abuja and this is the highest seat of government, and this is the Presidential Villa.”

But appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Mr Bwala said corruption no doubt dwells in the ‘powerhouse.’