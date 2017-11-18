Saturday , 18 November 2017
Home / Politics / APC serving voters cooked rice at polling units – PDP.

APC serving voters cooked rice at polling units – PDP.

November 18, 2017 Politics 81 Views

Terhemen Abua.
As voting continues in some polling units in Anambra and accreditation of voters in other places, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has alleged that the All Progressive Congrss, APC was giving voters cooked rice.
credit: vanguard.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

PRESS RELEASE   EMPOWERMENT PROGRAMME WIKE COMMENDS BOMA NSIEGBE  

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has commended the Member Representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency …

47 comments

  1. Austin Emy
    Austin Emy
    November 18, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    So sad!
    Four years for a pack of rice or 2k!
    That’s the State of the Nation from APC government.
    This is the real Change Buhari and his co travellers promised Nigeria and Nigerians.
    The exact dividends APC bequeathed to her citizenry.
    Hunger in the land and abject poverty.
    Shame of a party, APC and all her apologists.

    Reply
  2. Oyebamiji Musibau Toyosi
    Oyebamiji Musibau Toyosi
    November 18, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    PDP SHARING MONEY

    Reply
  3. Michael Abur
    Michael Abur
    November 18, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    They have done nothing bad. Have they?

    Reply
  4. Onyii Ray-Ekemezie
    Onyii Ray-Ekemezie
    November 18, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Enjoy their rice and vote them out….period

    Reply
  5. Onyii Ray-Ekemezie
    Onyii Ray-Ekemezie
    November 18, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Enjoy their rice and vote them out….period

    Reply
  6. Gbadamosi Toheeb Adekunle
    Gbadamosi Toheeb Adekunle
    November 18, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Ofcourse u won’t report it if PDP did d same or worse, junk media

    Reply
  7. Gbadamosi Toheeb Adekunle
    Gbadamosi Toheeb Adekunle
    November 18, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Ofcourse u won’t report it if PDP did d same or worse, junk media

    Reply
  8. Ikemefula Nobart
    Ikemefula Nobart
    November 18, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    EMERGING FACTS ABOUT ANAMBRA ELECTIONS EVERYBODY MUST KNOW

    (Biafrans we are winning) Don’t panic when you see pictures of more than 50 people in a polling station because they are all party agents.

    There are 37 political parties contesting in Anambra Governorship polls today, so with the allocation of two party agents per polling station, it is expected that minimum 74 party agents will be present at each polling station. So if you check all the pictures, you will know that Biafrans are not voting. Those you see in your pictures are party agents not voters.

    Reply
  9. Ikemefula Nobart
    Ikemefula Nobart
    November 18, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    EMERGING FACTS ABOUT ANAMBRA ELECTIONS EVERYBODY MUST KNOW

    (Biafrans we are winning) Don’t panic when you see pictures of more than 50 people in a polling station because they are all party agents.

    There are 37 political parties contesting in Anambra Governorship polls today, so with the allocation of two party agents per polling station, it is expected that minimum 74 party agents will be present at each polling station. So if you check all the pictures, you will know that Biafrans are not voting. Those you see in your pictures are party agents not voters.

    Reply
  10. Ifeoma Ezemba
    Ifeoma Ezemba
    November 18, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Again?

    Reply
  11. Ifeoma Ezemba
    Ifeoma Ezemba
    November 18, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Again?

    Reply
  12. Steph Williams
    Steph Williams
    November 18, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Apc government are so cheap and shameless

    Reply
  13. Steph Williams
    Steph Williams
    November 18, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Apc government are so cheap and shameless

    Reply
  14. Idah Emmanuel Idah
    Idah Emmanuel Idah
    November 18, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Shame!!!

    Reply
  15. Idah Emmanuel Idah
    Idah Emmanuel Idah
    November 18, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Shame!!!

    Reply
  16. Mercy Onekutu
    Mercy Onekutu
    November 18, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Is allowed but my people vote wisely

    Reply
  17. Mercy Onekutu
    Mercy Onekutu
    November 18, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Is allowed but my people vote wisely

    Reply
  18. Eddie Obot
    Eddie Obot
    November 18, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Perhaps poisoned rice, they came and pushed Nigerians to extreme hardships ,so that they can u a plate of rice to get them. Esau and Jacob Scenario.

    Reply
  19. Eddie Obot
    Eddie Obot
    November 18, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Perhaps poisoned rice, they came and pushed Nigerians to extreme hardships ,so that they can u a plate of rice to get them. Esau and Jacob Scenario.

    Reply
  20. Edose John Philip
    Edose John Philip
    November 18, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Chop your destiny

    Reply
  21. Edose John Philip
    Edose John Philip
    November 18, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Chop your destiny

    Reply
  22. Edose John Philip
    Edose John Philip
    November 18, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Chop your destiny

    Reply
  23. Luciano Godson
    Luciano Godson
    November 18, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Eat and eat your future !!!

    Reply
  24. Luciano Godson
    Luciano Godson
    November 18, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Eat and eat your future !!!

    Reply
  25. Luciano Godson
    Luciano Godson
    November 18, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Eat and eat your future !!!

    Reply
  26. Chidiadi Chibyke
    Chidiadi Chibyke
    November 18, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Maybe to get more strong while waiting. But please o, where is the venue? e be like say na there them registered me.

    Reply
  27. Chidiadi Chibyke
    Chidiadi Chibyke
    November 18, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Maybe to get more strong while waiting. But please o, where is the venue? e be like say na there them registered me.

    Reply
  28. Chidiadi Chibyke
    Chidiadi Chibyke
    November 18, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Maybe to get more strong while waiting. But please o, where is the venue? e be like say na there them registered me.

    Reply
  29. Samuel Justinx Dame
    Samuel Justinx Dame
    November 18, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    See monkey banners chop an forget their destiny jus one dey”

    Reply
  30. Samuel Justinx Dame
    Samuel Justinx Dame
    November 18, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    See monkey banners chop an forget their destiny jus one dey”

    Reply
  31. Samuel Justinx Dame
    Samuel Justinx Dame
    November 18, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    See monkey banners chop an forget their destiny jus one dey”

    Reply
  32. Daniel Egbu
    Daniel Egbu
    November 18, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    💯✅SPEND LITTLE TO INVEST ON UR HEALTH TODAY
    Natural Pure Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Herpes,Breast Cancer,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening, Hepatitus,H.b.p,Postrate, Infertility,Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact ur thru call or whatsapp : 08034124640 , 07056663481..

    NATURAL HERBAL THERAPY THAT CURES ALL.
    100% Pure Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus,Herpes,Breast Cancer,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,Hepatitus,H.b.p Infertility,Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,PROSTATE ,wide vagina, discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact ur thru call or whatsapp :: 08034124640 , 07056663481

    AFRICAN HERBAL MEDICINE FOR ALL CURE.
    We Have Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Breast Cancer,Herpes,Hepatitus,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,H.b.p Infertility,Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,PROSTATE , Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c. Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact. Whatsapp or call 08034124640 , 07056663481,,

    Reply
  33. Daniel Egbu
    Daniel Egbu
    November 18, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    💯✅SPEND LITTLE TO INVEST ON UR HEALTH TODAY
    Natural Pure Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Herpes,Breast Cancer,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening, Hepatitus,H.b.p,Postrate, Infertility,Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact ur thru call or whatsapp : 08034124640 , 07056663481..

    NATURAL HERBAL THERAPY THAT CURES ALL.
    100% Pure Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus,Herpes,Breast Cancer,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,Hepatitus,H.b.p Infertility,Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,PROSTATE ,wide vagina, discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact ur thru call or whatsapp :: 08034124640 , 07056663481

    AFRICAN HERBAL MEDICINE FOR ALL CURE.
    We Have Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Breast Cancer,Herpes,Hepatitus,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,H.b.p Infertility,Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,PROSTATE , Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c. Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact. Whatsapp or call 08034124640 , 07056663481,,

    Reply
  34. Daniel Egbu
    Daniel Egbu
    November 18, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    💯✅SPEND LITTLE TO INVEST ON UR HEALTH TODAY
    Natural Pure Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Herpes,Breast Cancer,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening, Hepatitus,H.b.p,Postrate, Infertility,Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact ur thru call or whatsapp : 08034124640 , 07056663481..

    NATURAL HERBAL THERAPY THAT CURES ALL.
    100% Pure Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus,Herpes,Breast Cancer,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,Hepatitus,H.b.p Infertility,Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,PROSTATE ,wide vagina, discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact ur thru call or whatsapp :: 08034124640 , 07056663481

    AFRICAN HERBAL MEDICINE FOR ALL CURE.
    We Have Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Breast Cancer,Herpes,Hepatitus,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,H.b.p Infertility,Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,PROSTATE , Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c. Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact. Whatsapp or call 08034124640 , 07056663481,,

    Reply
  35. Eguye Japhet
    Eguye Japhet
    November 18, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Thats the strategy of APC , after spoiling the economy and putting so much hunger in Nigeria, the will now use food to decieve us in 2019, my brothers and sisters eat the rice and even drink 333 and collect transport fare but vote them out, so that in 2023 they wouldnt insult you with food again

    Reply
  36. Ogwuojone Justice
    Ogwuojone Justice
    November 18, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Are they people even voting in anambra state?

    Reply
  37. J Chinedu Okafor
    J Chinedu Okafor
    November 18, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    EAT TODAY AND NO MORE.

    Reply
  38. Samuel Aro Tempo
    Samuel Aro Tempo
    November 18, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Hahaha Alibi of a loser, na wa oooooo!

    Reply
  39. Jide Yakub
    Jide Yakub
    November 18, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    PDP n other party should started giving cooked beans also

    Reply
  40. James Amukoko
    James Amukoko
    November 18, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Occultic foods eat and die or remain in bondage for life.

    Reply
  41. Reginald Okechukwu
    Reginald Okechukwu
    November 18, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Chai

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved