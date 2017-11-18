APC serving voters cooked rice at polling units – PDP.

Terhemen Abua.\r\n\r\n\r\nAs voting continues in some polling units in Anambra and accreditation of voters in other places, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has alleged that the All Progressive Congrss, APC was giving voters cooked rice.\r\n\r\n\r\ncredit: vanguard.
So sad!
Four years for a pack of rice or 2k!
That’s the State of the Nation from APC government.
This is the real Change Buhari and his co travellers promised Nigeria and Nigerians.
The exact dividends APC bequeathed to her citizenry.
Hunger in the land and abject poverty.
Shame of a party, APC and all her apologists.
PDP SHARING MONEY
They have done nothing bad. Have they?
Yes, plate of rice is for Almajiri votes
Enjoy their rice and vote them out….period
Don’t eat that rice, the vaccination people escaped from the army is coming through rice
Ofcourse u won’t report it if PDP did d same or worse, junk media
EMERGING FACTS ABOUT ANAMBRA ELECTIONS EVERYBODY MUST KNOW
(Biafrans we are winning) Don’t panic when you see pictures of more than 50 people in a polling station because they are all party agents.
There are 37 political parties contesting in Anambra Governorship polls today, so with the allocation of two party agents per polling station, it is expected that minimum 74 party agents will be present at each polling station. So if you check all the pictures, you will know that Biafrans are not voting. Those you see in your pictures are party agents not voters.
Again?
Apc government are so cheap and shameless
Shame!!!
Is allowed but my people vote wisely
Perhaps poisoned rice, they came and pushed Nigerians to extreme hardships ,so that they can u a plate of rice to get them. Esau and Jacob Scenario.
Chop your destiny
Eat and eat your future !!!
Maybe to get more strong while waiting. But please o, where is the venue? e be like say na there them registered me.
See monkey banners chop an forget their destiny jus one dey”
Thats the strategy of APC , after spoiling the economy and putting so much hunger in Nigeria, the will now use food to decieve us in 2019, my brothers and sisters eat the rice and even drink 333 and collect transport fare but vote them out, so that in 2023 they wouldnt insult you with food again
Are they people even voting in anambra state?
EAT TODAY AND NO MORE.
Hahaha Alibi of a loser, na wa oooooo!
PDP n other party should started giving cooked beans also
Occultic foods eat and die or remain in bondage for life.
Chai