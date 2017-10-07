Saturday , 7 October 2017
APC Is On A Revolutionary Mission, Says Osinbajo

October 7, 2017

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is on a revolutionary mission to salvage Nigeria from its challenges.
Professor Osinbajo, however, admitted that the task is a difficult one but the party is doing all it can to fix the country.
“Let me say first of all that APC is a revolutionary party – we have come to do so many things that are revolutionary,” he said during an interview with Channels Television’s political correspondent, Seun Okinbaloye, in Abuja on Thursday.
“Now that process by itself will be a difficult process; there is no way you are going to fix a car with the engine running and that’s what we are doing. We’ve got to fix this car (this Nigeria) with the engine running, it’s a difficult task but we are committed.”
The Vice President further identified corruption as the major problem deterring the smooth development of the country.
He was hopeful that if the menace can be tackled squarely, Nigeria would reclaim its true status in the comity of nations, especially as the giant of Africa.
“In my view, the existential problem we have is corruption. If we can deal with that governance issue, if we can deal with that corruption issue, this country will fly and that’s what we are trying to do.”
Professor Osinbajo, who was optimistic the APC would win the 2019 presidential election, described President Muhammadu Buhari as an honest president.
He said the fact that the president has not been accused of corrupt practices indicates that the country is on the right path to development.
He said, “We have an honest president, that’s a very important thing.”
“If you have a president who is honest, who is straightforward, who at least we can say is not taking a bribe, is not stealing resources – that is a major part of this whole revolution
7 comments

  Fred Festus
    Fred Festus
    October 7, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    By the following ways:

    Lopsided appointments
    Secret employment into CBN, DSS, FIRS etc
    Allocation of capital projects to the north
    Witch hunting perceived enemies in the name of fighting corruption
    Applying deodorant on herdsmen and insecticide on IPOB
    Dividing Nigerians in the ratio of 97 to 5
    Plunging the country into recession
    Implementation of archaic Economic policies
    Neglecting power and road infrastructure
    Etc

    Reply
