APC is Funding PDP Chairmanship Aspirants-Group

A political group ,PDP Redemption Alliance has raised alarm over alleged funding of some chairmanship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party by the All Progressive Congress.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday and signed by its National Coordinator ,Hon. Adelola Inaolaji,the group alerted that the ruling party has decided to Hijack the PDP through the installation of a puppet chairman who will pose no threat to the APC in 2019.

“We want to alert PDP members nationwide that some chairmanship aspirants of the PDP are been heavily funded and mobilised by the APC ahead of next month convention.We have inside reports that the plot is to bankroll a puppet chairman and stop an independent aspirant from the South South from clinching the chairmanship.

“Everybody knows that South West is an APC stronghold where a section of the PDP is actively collaborating with the APC. That faction is the link between the APC and identified aspirants who are broke and depend on government funding for their campaigns.

“The plot is to stop the independent aspirant from South South through campaign of callumny in favour of a South West aspirant heavily bankrolled by the APC .We must resist this plot at all cost.

“If South South and South East are the major base of the PDP,why will it be strange for that zone to produce the chairman? This is more as the South West PDP is already compromised with APC monies”,the group said.

The group then called on PDP delegates to open their eyes and prevent the APC and their agents from taken over the party,adding “we must rise up and act now by allowing the South South to have the chairmanship.

“If we fail to act by supporting the South South ,pro-APC,pro-Sheriff group would take over the party through the backdoor. We must not allow this to happen. Let open out eyes.APC and their allies within PDP should not regain what they lost at the Supreme Court”,the group concluded.

Signed

Hon Adelola Inaolaji,

National Coordinator .

Nov 11th,2017