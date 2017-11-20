Anambra Polls: PDP Should Hold A Free And Fair Primaries For Credibility’s Sake, Not necessarily For Victory.

By Victoria Mieadonye Jumbo

* Whenever the ruling Party gives their gubernatorial ticket to Tony Nwoye, just know that the incumbent governor will win, and is on his way to the ruling Party.

In 2013, INEC declared Willie Obiano of APGA winner of the Anambra governorship election with 180, 178 votes in 16 local government areas out of 21. Tony Nwoye of the PDP got 97,700, APC polled 95,963 and LP had 37,495.

From these results, it is safe to say, that a merger of APC, PDP and LP would have still lost to APGA in 2013.

Who was responsible for the victory of APGA in December, 2013 ?

In 2013 Dr. Jonathan was President and Peter Obi was Governor; who was already on his way to the PDP.

In 2013, PDP gave Anambra state to Peter Obi not APGA, when they fielded a “weak” Tony Nwoye as its candidate against the wishes of heavyweights in the Party and Obasanjo.

And in 2015, Willie Obiano was governor and he paid back his political debt to Jonathan and the PDP. And the PDP heavyweights won all the National Assembly seats. But APGA won majority of the State Assembly seats. Now you understand!

What has changed in Anambra?

Peter Obi is no longer with Willie Obiano, and Chris Ngige has thrown his weight behind Tony Nwoye; who left the PDP to APC to clinch the APC guber ticket.

The PDP still controls the Senatorial districts and Federal Constituencies, APGA controls the State and state consciences. And the APC has no footprint in Anambra, but a “defected Nwoye” and Minister Ngige.

The government that is closer to the people naturally should win the election. Willie Obiano can only be defeated by a merger of Abuja, INEC, APC and the PDP, and I don’t see that happening.

Like Anambra like Rivers State, both governors are performing. And no political manipulation can make the people vote otherwise.