Anambra Gubernatorial Campaign Committee

The National Caretaker Committee has constituted the Anambra State Gubernatorial Committee with the following membership:

1. H. E. Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – Chairman

2. H. E. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa – Co. Chairman

3. Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President – Member

4. All PDP Governors – “

5. Sen. Ben Ndi Obi, Secretary, NCC – “

6. All Former PDP Governors from South East – “

7. Former Governors from five (5) other zones -“

i. Otunba Gbenga Daniel – (SW)

ii. Chief Celestine Omehia – (SS)

iii. Dr. Ibrahim Shema – (NW)

iv. Alhaji Ibrahim Idris – (NC)

v. Boni Haruna – (NE)

8. All Former Governors South South – “

9. All Former National Assembly Members from South East – “

10. All Members of the Board of Trustees from the South East “

a. H. E. Dr. Alex Ekwueme, GCON

b. Prince Vincent Ogbulafor

c. Chief Emmanuel Iwuayanwu

d. H. E. Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo

e. Sen. Ayim Pius Ayim

f. Sen. Adolphus Wabara

g. Sen. Onyeabo Obi

h. Amb. Dr. (Mrs.) Kema Chikwe

i. Mrs. Gloria Nwankwo

11. All Former Ministers from the South-East – “

12. All National Assembly Members from the South-East Zone – “

13. All South East Zonal Executive Committee Members – “

14. Kabiru Turaki, SAN, Chairman, Former Ministers Forum – “

15. Prof. Abubakar Suleiman, Secretary, Former Ministers Forum – “

16. Obianuju Ogoko – “

17. Mrs. Emilia Ezudo – “

18. Prince Henry Shield Nwazuruwah – “

19. Miss Ikwuezuma Ifeyinwa – “

20. All State Chairmen from South-East Zone – “

21. Chief Austin Umahi, National Vice Chairman, South-East – “

All members are invited to the Flag Off of the Anambra Governorship Campaign on Monday, 16th October, 2017 at Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha, Anambra State by 10am .

High Chief Sen. Ben Ndi Obi, CON, FNIPR

National Secretary