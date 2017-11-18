Anambra election: Obiano casts vote at Otuocha ward 1, unit 004 ON
November 18, 2017
Politics
10 Views
Governor Willie Obiano have casted his vote for the Anambra election at Otuocha ward 1, unit 004.
Check Also
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has commended the Member Representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency …
i jst want to ask a question.
Is election now holding in biafra land or not???
Where are those wailers, jobles youths, who always shout on fcbuk, that no election in Biafra Land, talk dey cheap here.
Am a Biafran and am in my state Anambra monitoring things and their is very low turnout of voters. So don’t panic because we are winning
As opposition i love that word, low turn-out, the Q. dey simple is the election holding or not, na watin i wan know abeg
Where are those wailers, jobles youths, who always shout on fcbuk, that no election in Biafra Land, talk dey cheap here.
Am a Biafran and am in my state Anambra monitoring things and their is very low turnout of voters. So don’t panic because we are winning
As opposition i love that word, low turn-out, the Q. dey simple is the election holding or not, na watin i wan know abeg
election can said to be held when it is admittable in law. Again that somebody went to university does not mean that he is educated. Any question
election can said to be held when it is admittable in law. Again that somebody went to university does not mean that he is educated. Any question
Yap the next question is. Did you cast ya vote mean to elect the Governor of Anambra state. or you foolishly stick to d idea of referendum.
EMERGING FACTS ABOUT ANAMBRA ELECTIONS EVERYBODY MUST KNOW
(Biafrans we are winning) Don’t panic when you see pictures of more than 50 people in a polling station because they are all party agents.
There are 37 political parties contesting in Anambra Governorship polls today, so with the allocation of two party agents per polling station, it is expected that minimum 74 party agents will be present at each polling station. So if you check all the pictures, you will know that Biafrans are not voting. Those you see in your pictures are party agents not voters.
EMERGING FACTS ABOUT ANAMBRA ELECTIONS EVERYBODY MUST KNOW
(Biafrans we are winning) Don’t panic when you see pictures of more than 50 people in a polling station because they are all party agents.
There are 37 political parties contesting in Anambra Governorship polls today, so with the allocation of two party agents per polling station, it is expected that minimum 74 party agents will be present at each polling station. So if you check all the pictures, you will know that Biafrans are not voting. Those you see in your pictures are party agents not voters.
Shame on scannews/Ipob for not stick to their treat and allowed election to hold.
Shame on scannews/Ipob for not stick to their treat and allowed election to hold.
APC is leading with the wider merging miracle is about to happen in anambra state.
SAVE YOURSELF FROM HEALTH ISSUES
100% Natural therapy for Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Breast Cancer,Fat and tummy slim, body odour, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening, H.b.p,Herpes, Hepatitus,Infertility,Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,
vagina discharge,ulcer,Teeth problem,POSTRATE,
Many more e.t.c.
Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
Danstoof solutions contact. 08034124640 , 07056663481,
BAD HEALTH KILLS GRADUALLY.
Have you been diagnosed with Fibroid, infertility, Stroke, diabetes, staphylococcus, eye problems, pile, stubborn infection, blocked fallopian Tubes, weak Erection ,breast Cancer,Herpes,Hepatitis,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,H.b.p Infertility, Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth prostrate cancer ,Many more e.t.c. it is tested and guaranteed . We have lots of testimonies from our customers and Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
Danstoof solutions contact. Whatsapp or call us on 08034124640 , 07056663481
NOW REPAIR YOUR BODY FROM INFECTIONS
We Have Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Breast Cancer,Herpes,Hepatitus,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,H.b.p Infertility, PROSTRATE, Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
Danstoof solutions contact. 08034124640 , 07056663481,q