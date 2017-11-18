Anambra election: Obiano casts vote at Otuocha ward 1, unit 004 ON 

Saturday , 18 November 2017
Anambra election: Obiano casts vote at Otuocha ward 1, unit 004 

November 18, 2017

 Governor Willie Obiano have casted his vote for the Anambra election at Otuocha ward 1, unit 004.
16 comments

  1. MB Yazeed
    MB Yazeed
    November 18, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    i jst want to ask a question.
    Is election now holding in biafra land or not???

  2. Ibras Jabbi
    Ibras Jabbi
    November 18, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Where are those wailers, jobles youths, who always shout on fcbuk, that no election in Biafra Land, talk dey cheap here.

  4. Ikemefula Nobart
    Ikemefula Nobart
    November 18, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    EMERGING FACTS ABOUT ANAMBRA ELECTIONS EVERYBODY MUST KNOW

    (Biafrans we are winning) Don’t panic when you see pictures of more than 50 people in a polling station because they are all party agents.

    There are 37 political parties contesting in Anambra Governorship polls today, so with the allocation of two party agents per polling station, it is expected that minimum 74 party agents will be present at each polling station. So if you check all the pictures, you will know that Biafrans are not voting. Those you see in your pictures are party agents not voters.

  6. Omika Abdullahi Omab
    Omika Abdullahi Omab
    November 18, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Shame on scannews/Ipob for not stick to their treat and allowed election to hold.

  8. Yan
    Yan'dakan Dass
    November 18, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    APC is leading with the wider merging miracle is about to happen in anambra state.

  9. Daniel Egbu
    Daniel Egbu
    November 18, 2017 at 1:58 pm

