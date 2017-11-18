Saturday , 18 November 2017
Home / Politics / Anambra election Decides: Collation Officer disappears without results.
PIC.3. CITIZENS OF NIGER REPUBLIC CHECKING THEIR NAMES AT THE POLLING CENTRE OF THE COUNTRY'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN SOKOTO ON SATURDAY. 1048/21/2/2016/BRM/EO/NAN

Anambra election Decides: Collation Officer disappears without results.

November 18, 2017 Politics 109 Views

Terhemen Abua.
As voting ends in the Anambra gunernatorial election and the collation of results begins, the collation officer for Aguluzuigbo ward which is the ward of former national chairman of All Peoples Grand Alliance APGA, Victor Umeh. has disappeared without collating the result of the ward.
He was said to have gone to the local government headquarters at Neni without the result.
credit: vanguard
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Anambra 2017: Money and bathroom slippers used to buy votes by party agents.

Terhemen Abua. Party agents of one of the major political parties in the ongoing Anambra …

4 comments

  1. Emma Midas Nwankwo
    Emma Midas Nwankwo
    November 18, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    #APC rigging mode activated!

    Reply
  2. Comdr Ugan Ushie Dadygoodluck
    Comdr Ugan Ushie Dadygoodluck
    November 18, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    When the APC told us der were going to create Jobs I thought it was one of does lies… See for you self.
    State & the Capital
    (1) Benue——-wheelbarrow
    (2) Katsina—–Aku’ya (Goat)
    (3) Kano———mai’shayi(tea sellers)
    Na fill in the blank space….Kogi?…..IMO?….Kaduna?

    Reply
  3. Ugopepe Ada
    Ugopepe Ada
    November 18, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    politicians will kill themselves watch and see

    Reply
  4. Oladapo Olatunji Na-God
    Oladapo Olatunji Na-God
    November 18, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Scam news

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved