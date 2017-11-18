Anambra election Decides: Collation Officer disappears without results.

Terhemen Abua.

As voting ends in the Anambra gunernatorial election and the collation of results begins, the collation officer for Aguluzuigbo ward which is the ward of former national chairman of All Peoples Grand Alliance APGA, Victor Umeh. has disappeared without collating the result of the ward.

He was said to have gone to the local government headquarters at Neni without the result.

credit: vanguard