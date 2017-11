Terhemen Abua.

Counting of votes has already commenced in some polling units in Aniocha LGA, as residents vote to determine the next governor of Anambra State with voting still ongoing in some of the centres.

High turnout of voters was recorded in Anambra East LGA, home of incumbent governor and APGA candidate, Willie Obiano, and APC flag -bearer, Tony Nwoye.

Voters also turned out in large numbers in Aniocha LGA.

credit: Punch