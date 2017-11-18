Anambra 2017: Money and bathroom slippers used to buy votes by party agents.

Terhemen Abua.

Party agents of one of the major political parties in the ongoing Anambra election are secretly canvassing for votes, distributing various gift items to the voters.

It is observed that in some polling booths in Njikoka LGA, party agents and supporters are seen gathering voters, distributing cash and pairs of slippers to them after ensuring that beneficiaries voted for their party.

In Ukpo, Dunukofia LGA, the story is not different as petty cash and bathroom slippers is used to lure voters into voting their party upon agreement.

A reporter who disguised as a voter, was approached by a party agent with N1,000 and a pair of bathroom slippers to vote for his party which was politely turned down by the reporter.

Snacks and packaged water were also seen distributed to voters to buy their franchise.

credit: Punch