Ambode orders contractors to complete Ayinke House in six months

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday inaugurated a new road linking the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja, the state capital, from Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way.

The governor, who also inspected the progress of work at the LASUTH Maternity Hospital, popularly called Ayinke House, ordered contractors handling the project to deliver it in the next six months.

The 400 metres long road, has street lights, drainage, median and beautification features