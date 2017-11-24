Friday , 24 November 2017
AKULGA YOUTHS CONDEMN THE ABDUCTION OF A LAW-ABIDING CITIZEN OF AKULGA, HON. DABO WENIKE BRIGGS, AND CALLS FOR HIS IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

The entire youths of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area hereby, condemn the abduction of a Law-abiding Chieftain and Stakeholder of Akuku-Toru LGA HON. Dabo Briggs in an alleged claims of gun-running by the ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS, by men of the Nigeria Police Force, in the late hours of yesterday on his return from work, without warrant for arrest or hearing.
HON. DABO BRIGGS is a gentleman that goes about his business and knows no form of gun peddling or any other form of criminal engagements. We hereby call for his immediate unconditional release without any further delays.
This abduction is malicious, mischievous, disparaging, and unwarranted, and we condemn it to its entirety should any form of political propaganda is behind this unlawful abduction.
#WhoWantsHonDaboDead
#WeSayNOtoPOLITICALinjustice
Adaye Bob-Manuel
President, Akulga Youth Council
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

