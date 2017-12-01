2,800 delegates to be accredited for PDP’s national convention – Adeyeye.

Terhemen Abua.

National Publicity Sectetary of tje Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Dayo Adeyeye, Thursday in Abuja after the National Executive Council NEC meeting of the party, said no fewer than 2,800 delegates would participate in the party’s Dec. 9 national convention.

He said the party Caretaker Committee was determined to conduct the best party election in the history of the country, stating that the committee had promised to be free and fair in the convention and would be ready to provide answers to any question(s) any aspirant might raise.

As the convention draws near, Adeyeye admonished aspirants to watch their words and to avoid foul language, to ensure a hitch-free elections.

He stated that the party was not under any threat of a parallel convention, as the aspirants were committed to building a greater PDP.

According to him, Nigerians still believe in the PDP and are expecting the party to provide an alternative in the 2019 general elections.

Credit: The Nation.