2019: There will be cohesion in PDP .

The chairman of the resurgent Benue state Peoples Democratic Party, Hon .John Ngbede has assured the teeming members of the party and Benue people there will be no repeat of the 2015 situation where members of the PDP competed among themselves to give an unmerited victory to their opponent in the last governorship election in the state.

Hon Ngbede gave this assurance recently in Makurdi while speaking to journalists against the backdrop of the pubic outcry and massive disenchantment of Benue people against a ruling Party that is at an advanced stage of confusion and ineptitude .

“The PDP has become the new deal in Benue state because of its virtual endorsement across party frontiers in the state due to the perennial misery , hardship and the inability of the ruling party to pay salaries of civil servants in the state.”

The chairman also said the party is committed to building granite cohesion among its array of very formidable aspirants for the various elective positions in the state as it has realized that it was lack of unity of purpose that led to its dismal outing in the last general polls in the state.

“This is evident in the unprecedented camaraderie among potential aspirants of the party in the state and party leaders are also working assiduously for the consummation of this unity and cohesion even among all cadres in the party too.”

“There will be no bickering and sabre rattling among prospective aspirants of the party which our opponents are hoping to capitalize on to wreck the party in any election confrontation in the state..”

Hon Ngbede further assured that the party will be fair to every member of the party as well as aspirants to avert potential discontent and to save the party from the evil of infiltration by untrustworthy characters and fifth columnists.

He said the flawed mode of imposition and impunity of the past will not be allowed to prevail and party cadres that stood by the party through thick and thin will be carried along as the PDP gallops to a landmark 2019 victory that is daily assured by the current abysmal governance in the state .

From all indications even if the ruling party leverages on the carrot and stick approach in 2019 it will not be able to gain the confidence of the people as “change the change” is assured in Benue state.

* Ejembi Ogwuche,a Media Adviser to the Benue state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party writes from Makurdi.