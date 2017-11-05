2019: RT. HON. BIPI PLEDGES SUPPORT 

The member representing Ogu/Bolo constituency and the Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Evans Bipi, has pledged his support for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ex-Councillors Forum Ogu/Bolo Local Government Chapter of Rivers State.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Ogu/Bolo executive committee, at St. Martin’s State School field, Ogu, on Saturday in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Bipi said the support was necessary to ensure that as grassroot mobilizers they are given the opportunity to go everywhere in the Local Government Area to mobilize more supporters for PDP ahead of 2019 general election.

He said: “Ex-Councillors Forum is one organization that I must certainly support, as the member representing Ogu/Bolo constituency and it will interest you to know that I am one of the ‘Pioneer Councillors’ of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, out of 12 we are just two in PDP, my support will also be with the State Executive”.

While thanking the executive governor of Rivers State, Chief (Barr) Nyensom Ezenwo Wike, and all the people that attended the inauguration, he charged the inaugurated Ogu/Bolo LGA executive committee to take their duties very seriously.

Also speaking, the Deputy National Chairman of the forum, Chief Prince Weli-Wosu urged the Ogu/Bolo chapter of the forum to work hard as grassroot mobilizers in line with directives and increase the number of members.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Hon. Arnold Davids commended the executive governor of Rivers State for embarking on the construction of Government Secondary school Ogu, in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area which was abandoned by the previous administration and pledged to work with the inaugurated executive committee of the forum.

In her goodwill message, the CTC Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Hon. Mary Minaseichinbo, urged members of the party to keep the peace and be strong and courageous.

Earlier, the Ogu/Bolo coordinator of the forum, Hon. Fiberesima Minaseichinbo pledged their unalloyed support for the executive governor of Rivers state and called on him to accept their plea to return to brick house come 2019.

Abraham Awoitamuno,

Personal Assistant to the Chief Whip, RSHA.