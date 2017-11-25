2019 Governorship Poll About Anioma, Not Me – Okowa

By Felix Igbekoyi

November 24, 2017

Asaba – The governorship ballot of 2019 in Delta State is solely about the right of the Anioma nationality of Delta North, not about the personality of the governor.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, while stating this, warned the people of Delta North Senatorial District to protect the right, which issued from an unwritten pact for the peoples of the state.

And since someone has started representing the Anioma already in that capacity, any Anioma indigene who would truncate the set-up stands to be seen as the enemy of the people, the governor stated during the campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Ika South, Ika North-East and Aniocha north local government areas, preparatory for the January 6, 2018 council elections in the state.

Reminding them that the other two senatorial districts (Delta Central and Delta South) had ruled for eight years each since the present democratic dispensation, he asserted that the case of the Delta North should not be different.

While advising them to turn out en masse and register with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he urged them to also come out in their numbers to vote for him during the election to have enough vote from the district.

He commended the turn-out for the rallies, noting that they were as good as governorship rallies.

“No one will believe that this crowd came out from only one local government area; it is impressive and it shows the strength of our party at the grassroots level.

“There is nothing greater than a united family and I am happy that our party is strong, united and peaceful. Let us continue to campaign and prepare ourselves for the January 6 elections. We should sensitise our people to come out and vote,’ said he.

On women politicking, he said: “Women are very important in politics; they come out in their numbers to participate in politics. They should be allowed to contest for elective positions.”

He disclosed that the PDP in the state zoned at least three positions to the women in all the local government areas.

“Only Aniocha South and Aniocha North failed to field a minimum of three women for the coming elections and they will do that through the appointment of supervisory councillors, in line with the decision of the leadership of the party in the state,” the governor assured.

At the rallies, Kingsley Esiso, state chairman of the PDP, assured that the party would continue to work for the people by delivering on its electoral promises.

He urged Deltans to resist unpopular political parties with records of failing in their promises.

“We should not follow parties that tell us lies. They will tell lies in the state; if the lies fail, they will call their masters to continue with their lies.”

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North, reiterated that the PDP’s winning streak in Delta would continue because the people were comfortable with the party and were ready to remain with it.

