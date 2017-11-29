2019 elections will be determined by dignity and commitment of workers welfare – Aremu.

Terhemen Abua.

Isa Aremu, the Secretary – General, Textile Workers Union, Wednesday , said the 2019 election would be determined by the dignity of labour and commitment in payment of workers’ salary.

Aremu said this in an interview in response to government’s plan to raise workers’ salary after negotiation by the newly inaugurated 30 – member committee on new minimum wage.

He stated that governors who have refused to pay the salary of workers as at when due and those who criminalise workers on account of deficiency in skill will not get workers votes in 2019, adding that labour would be partisan and political in it’s interest, based on those who paid salary.

“Dignity of labour will not be ensured if workers are not paid when due. Workers have the right to employment” , he said.

Aremu advised the 30 – member minimum wage committee inaugurated by President Buhari not to spend more than six months to dialogue as lots of time had already gone by.

Credit: Punch