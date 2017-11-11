2019 Election: Igbos give Buhari tough condition

The Igbo National Council, INC, has demanded that the position of the Vice President, currently occupied by Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (South West) be given to an Igbo man if President Muhammdu Buhari truely values the supports of the people of the South East in the next election.
This followed the proposed plan for President Buhari to visit Southeast states.In a statement in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the INC President, Chilos Godsent, said it was the only way the ruling party could get the votes of the people of the region in the 2019 general elections.
According to Godsent, under the All Progressives Congress, APC, the region has been deliberately marginalized.The statement read, “The Igbo National Council INC has long x-rayed the performances of PMB and also the fulfillment of their campaign promises to Southeast region.
“The INC is of the view that the PMB-led federal government has abysmally failed the Southeast due to marginalization of the zone by the government.“Consequently, INC’s condition for the South East to support PMB for second term is that APC should zone its Vice President ticket to South East.”
Scannews una mumu never do
Be part of Twinkas today. Twinkas just got better, I upgraded my account and i got 300% bonus. (That is 3x what i invested) To reclaim your money back. Call +2348123079801..God bless TWINKAS…Happy twinkling Nigerian’s
Scrapnews pls help those Idiots who believe in you to pls have small sense,when you continue feeding them with confirmed lies it’s not helping them at all.am sure una Mumu never do
All thanks to God. Twinkas still pays, I upgraded my account and I got 300% bonus. Get your your invested money back today by calling +2348123079801..thanks to twinkas…Twinkas is still the best place to invest your money