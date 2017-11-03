Friday , 3 November 2017
2019: Atiku declares

November 3, 2017 Politics 205 Views

ABUJA – Former Vice President and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has reportedly declared his ambition to vie for the presidency in 2019.

A video showing the former ‎vice president was obtained Thursday night by journalists in Abuja from a source who pleaded anonymity.

In the video, Atiku said:
“I am Atiku Abubakar, the poor boy from Jada, Adamawa state. I am a true democrat, a believer in the rule of law and a fighter for justice and equity. I believe in this country. If we work together under a focused and visionary leadership, we will make this country a stable and prosperous nation. I have the vision, the courage, the experience to lead this country. It

5 comments

  1. Usman Imam Muazu Kuraye
    Usman Imam Muazu Kuraye
    November 3, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Hahahaha sannews it seems u have interest in this Atiku, anyway it is politics

    Reply
  2. Kadri Olajidie
    Kadri Olajidie
    November 3, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Alh atiku I beg carry go

    Reply
  3. Codeman Ohinoyi
    Codeman Ohinoyi
    November 3, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Total failure

    Reply
  4. Umar Faruk
    Umar Faruk
    November 3, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Castles in air

    Reply
  5. Osita Emmanuel
    Osita Emmanuel
    November 3, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Hmmmmm, still jihadist

    Reply

