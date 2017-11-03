2019: Atiku declares

ABUJA – Former Vice President and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has reportedly declared his ambition to vie for the presidency in 2019.

•Atiku

A video showing the former ‎vice president was obtained Thursday night by journalists in Abuja from a source who pleaded anonymity.

In the video, Atiku said:

“I am Atiku Abubakar, the poor boy from Jada, Adamawa state. I am a true democrat, a believer in the rule of law and a fighter for justice and equity. I believe in this country. If we work together under a focused and visionary leadership, we will make this country a stable and prosperous nation. I have the vision, the courage, the experience to lead this country. It