Zone ‘B’ Senate 2019: Hour of Question Time for Sir George

By Elijah Fave Iorbee

PROLOGUE:

It is a settled fact that the duty of a democratically elected legislature or legislator world over is to make or amend laws for the improvement or well-being of the citizenry.

The legislator in this case, the Senate is also empowered to carry out advocacy, embarked on oversight functions as well as ensure that his constituency is not short-changed in terms of citing development projects and political patronage.

Quite unfortunate, these basic condiments of a responsive and effective representation at the Senate has in the last ten years eluded the good people of Benue North West Senatorial District chiefly because the occupant of the seat did not even know why he was elected in that position in the first instance.

He has mistaken the Senate Chambers as a Beer Parlour where dosage of GULDERMACINE are recklessly abused on a daily basis.

Available records from the HANDSARD of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria indicate that the Nebuchadnizzer has reluctantly made less than 20 appearances since he was accidentally pushed to the Red Chambers of the National Assembly.

Two reputable National dailies; Leadership and ThisDay newspapers has over time score him below average and one of the worst ever in the 6th, 7th and 8th National Assembly.

But pushed by stupid ego and desperation to cling unto the Senate Seat inspite of non-performance, the possessed demon from Mbakor has gone mad branding anyone who refuses to buy into his project as “animals talking rubbish”.

Me think if anyone in Zone ‘B’ can qualify to be tag “an animal”, it is his children who are more or less imbecile morons and look much of bush chimpanzees.

To push further his desperation, the Nebuchadnizzer is said to have revived and is aggressively oiling the striker gang (Atemtyo) at Wannune for a show-down with perceived opponents. Those who are in the know said he recently boasted openly that he will use his position as Chairman Senate Committee on Army to intimate opponents to submission on the day of election.

The crude amateur gang stationed at his Judges Quarters residence has already started harassing divergent voices. I will interrogate that issue on a later discourse.

Let me be quick to formulate one basic question for the determination of the dull, drab and colourless bench warmer who has no motion, bill, major observation or resolution standing in his name in the over 10 years he has squandered at the Senate.

What will the “non-performer” be telling the people of Benue North West Senatorial District as his selling point requiring his return ticket to the Senate come 2019?

THE VERDICT:

In truth, the Nebuchadnizzar has reached his political menopause and his deposit and return is fast diminishing.

He can employ and recruit militia, call human beings “animals” and organized football tournaments but the outcome will always be in the negative.

The general consensus across Zone ‘B’ is to replace the physically, psychologically and mentally unstable character with Rt. Hon. Barr. Emmanuel Orker Yisa Jev period.

Elijah Fave is a Chieftain of the Original APC and Promoter; SWEM BROTHERHOOD.