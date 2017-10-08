YAM HEADS!

By Ikechukwu Obi

Do you remember when a container of yams was exported from Nigeria few months ago with huge fanfare by the Agric Minister who even cut a tape and made a speech on the occasion?

Do you remember the propaganda value this govt milked from that export? Do you remember this govt (and her supporters) listing it as one of Buhari’s great achievments?

Well, that achievement just turned rotten, no pun intended.

On the news since yesterday have been reports of an investigation that revealed that those yams arrived UK rotten and inedible. More embarrassing is the fact that those yams reached its destination AFTER THREE MONTHS while yams from Ghana spend barely TWO WEEKS in transit.

See our life?

First, I want to ask, how did my forefathers preserve yams in their oba (barns) for years without rotting?

Second, is it that whoever handled the export didn’t consider the conditions of transport? One would have thought some things are basic to planning.

Third, this may be a PR disaster for a govt better known for loud lying noise than concrete achievement but it should not dampen Nigeria’s enthusiasm for export. The world is constantly evolving and since there is a market for whole yams (as against processed yam flour), it behoves the private sector to come up with more expedient means of shipping to avoid losses like this. Let them go and ask how Ghana manages her exports.

Fourth, when they go asking Ghana, they should also ask if that country has the type of laws banning export of such produce as we have here.

And if only govt could just shut up sometimes! That fanfare made on export of a few tubers of yams was totally uncalled for…if not for propaganda value, why the noise? Ok na, see the backlash…you delivered rotten crap!