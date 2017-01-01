Wonders shall never seize. ..

By Vivian Nwosu

Boko haram members who were captured under GEJ’s administration were all released compensated and placed under amnesty program by Buhari….

While we were expecting Shakau’s head and the remaining purported Chibok girls, BURATAI brought a flag and a Quran which he claimed he found in the bush and Buhari made it a national news to be celebrated in ASO ROCK as an achievement….

If this is the reason why many soldiers lost their lives and thousands are homeless dying of kwashiokor in the IDP Camps,then there is truly no fight againt boko haram/terrorism. ..

Who cursed Nigeria…

So so disgusting….