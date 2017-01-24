WINDOW DRESSING

It’s like we have forgotten that, late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua ‘signed’ 2010 budget while on life support machine in Saudi Arabia.

It’s like we have forgotten that, late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua ‘spoke’ to Super Eagles in Angola 2010 AFCON while on life support machine in Saudi Arabia.

It’s like we have forgotten that, late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua actually came back from Saudi Arabia and was ruling (by proxy) yet invisible.

It’s like we have forgotten that, some Muslim clerics paid late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua a visit in Aso Rock, and he ‘waved’ at them while taking tea at the dinning room and they were at the sitting room.

I never gave momentousness to the Buhari is alive/dead brouhaha until they released this picture, it clearly shows something serious is wrong.

By Calito Felipe