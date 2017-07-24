WHY MOST PASTORS WILL NEVER TELL YOU THE TRUTH ABOUT TITHES….

By Chuks Ubani

Simple answer. Pastors NEED money! They need money, YOUR MONEY, to keep maintaining the humongous infrastructure and overheads that they have accumulated as they built THEIR ministries.

Those infrastructure and overheads cost A CRAZY AMOUNT OF MONEY to maintain every single month. And it is the tithes of believers that are the most REGULAR and CONSISTENT source of income to fund the grandiose, personal dreams and ambition of some of these ‘men of God’.

This is why most churches take the matter of tithing very, very seriously. Many pastors will threaten their members with the curses of poverty and loss if they dared to fail to pay their tithes (10% of their total income) every month. Curses on the same members that the Bible makes it clear that Jesus has ALREADY REDEEMED from the curse of the law (Galatians 3:13). Which is the whole purpose of redemption.

This blessedness of redemption is what makes Christianity completely different from the religions of the world. For believers have been set free into liberty (away from the curses that underpinned the law system of the Old Testament). Thus redeemed, God wants believers to serve Him out of their FREEWILL in love. This FREEWILL is a function of a believer’s understanding and love for God.

The more a believer loves God and understands the riches of Christ awaiting Him in eternity, the more he FREELY gives unto God out of the GOODWILL of his heart in appreciation – NEVER, EVER by compulsion. NEVER, EVER by a MANDATORY tithing system. This is why the Bible makes it clear that GOD LOVES A CHEERFUL GIVER (2 Corinthians 9:7). A cheerful giver – NOT a COMPELLED GIVER as the tithing principle entails.

This is the clean, fair, honest, and transparent mode of giving that we’ll see the Bible emphasising again and again and again throughout the New Testament. This is the example we see in the life of Jesus Christ. This is the example we see in the lives of His Apostles. And this is why you’ll NEVER see where the New Testament commands believers to compulsorily PAY tithe to God. For in the New Testament, believers do not PAY, we GIVE! There is a world of difference between the two concepts of PAYING and GIVING, and the sacrifice of Jesus is what makes the difference between the two – for those that have understanding.

Please note that in Matthew 23:23, Jesus mentioned the issue of tithing. But we all know that He was addressing Pharisees who, AT THAT TIME, were under the law system. Jesus was telling them to do what the law commanded them to do – just as He told the man He healed of leprosy to go and show himself in the temple with the sacrifice of lambs as the law commanded (Matthew 8:1-3). Nobody will say this to a believer today, because that practice has perished with the law – just as the practice of tithing. This is why we wont see the New Testament telling believers to pay tithes. It is NOT a New Testament precept, and it is COMPLETELY INCOMPATIBLE with the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ. (In any case, tithes NEVER had anything to do with money. It was ALWAYS required in agricultural produce, because that was the main purpose for it in Malachi 3:10 – to feed priests that had been commanded by God in the Old Testament not to do secular work.)

Now, please let us be crystal clear on this. Believers must NOT dare to underrate or underplay the importance of the Old Testament in the Bible. The Old Testament has its full and valid divine purpose, just as the New Testament. The Old Testament IS an integral and highly essential part of the Christian faith. BUT in this New Testament era, everything that we must obey and practice from the Old Testament has a precedent or a pattern in the New Testament. In other words, the New Testament is our God-given torchlight to understand, and to know how to relate to the much valuable Old Testament. So, we dare not ignore or trivialise the Old Testament.

But, if we do not understand Jesus, we CANNOT understand the Old Testament fully. Because our generation of believers today do not TRULY know Jesus, unscrupulous men are using the Old Testament to bamboozle us, and exploit our ignorance. This is why a lot of the wolves-in-sheep clothing ALWAYS turn to the Old Testament when they want to fleece the people of God out of their money! Have you noticed that they MOSTLY use the Old Testament? This is because the life and ministry of Jesus Christ gives nobody a pattern to exploit poor people! But, sadly, the believers of today do not really know Jesus – it is pastors that we know! And this is why it is ridiculously easy for pastors to bewitch and exploit the people of God – particularly the weak, poor, and needy.

Now, let’s be fair to pastors. They did not create this tithe system, they inherited it. And so, it is fair to say that we were all brainwashed into this practice of tithing when we became believers. The spiritual dimness in the church, at that time, made us all to tow the established line without much biblical thinking. But as God has been sending more light and truth into the church in the last few years, many believers are now seeing Jesus MORE CLEARLY. Our understanding of the Christian faith is improving as God prepares the Church for the imminent and sudden return of Jesus Christ.

Many pastors are ALSO seeing the light in many areas. But in this area of tithing, many are deliberately CLOSING THEIR EYES TIGHTLY, refusing to acknowledge the light – because they need money! They need money to maintain the infrastructure and overheads they have accumulated, probably in carnality, during a period of dimness – for it is NOT God that sent them to accumulate a lot of those things. The Gospel of Christ was given to mankind in simplicity, and it can ONLY be maintained in simplicity. The HUGE infrastructure and paraphernalia we have developed have complicated the Gospel, and made MONEY THE MOST IMPORTANT THING in the church today. Including how to make our church members rich and richer.

Therefore, many pastors that have seen the light on this tithing matter are NOT going back to their congregation to say the truth that will set them free from the yoke of tithing. As I challenge some of them in our conversations, they’ll say things like this to me; “Yes, tithing is NOT a New Testament practice, but you know that we have to train our people to give. And 10% of their income should be a minimum starting point”. And so on Sunday, they’ll climb their pulpits and demand that their congregants should pay tithes, or else…!!! Do you see the double-face and horrible deception?

Some more unscrupulous pastors will bend, twist, expand, modify, and adjust the Scriptures, adding some spiritual-sounding hocus-pocus – just to justify the practice that, deep down in their hearts, they suspect/know that is NOT a commandment of Jesus Christ to His followers. Just because they need money to maintain infrastructure and overheads. Adjusting TRUTH (Jesus Christ), because of money.

God is a God of truth. In Him is no darkness at all. And all pastors that are exploiting the desperation and ignorance of seekers of Christ – BECAUSE OF MONEY – will one day stand at the bar of God’s judgment with blood on their greedy hands. For, the HUGE spiritual damage that the tithing business (as well as other forms of exploitation going on in the church) is doing to the body of Christ is INCALCULABLE.

Highlighting this damage is beyond the scope of this article. This is meant to simply alert and encourage all believers that the Holy Spirit is ALREADY setting free from this long-standing yoke. PLEASE LISTEN TO HIM! Please learn more of Jesus Christ, because He is THE TRUTH. And when you know the truth, the truth will set you free to become ALL that God created you to be. For the end of all things is at hand.

(To avoid any unnecessary argument, please note that this article is NOT directed at those that continue to believe and hold on to the practice of tithing. They are completely free to follow their conviction, and we fully respect that right. One day, perhaps, God will grant us the privilege of looking deeply into the dozens of ways that show us to re-think the issue of tithing. That is NOT the purpose of this article. This is for a completely different audience. Please, kindly take this fact into consideration if you decide to comment on this article.)

Thanks for reading, God bless you.

-Church Watch in Nigeria