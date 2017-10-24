WHY BUHARI WENT TO TURKEY

BY JOSEPH OKECHUKWU.

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari recently flew out to Istanbul for the D-8 meeting. I wonder how many Nigerians understand the meaning of D-8? In the Nigerian media, you see something like “Developing 8” and yes, it’s also known as “Developing 8” but what “Developing 8”?

These days, they don’t like to call it what it is. It is actually an organization of 8 Developing Muslim Nation, Yes, Muslim nations. Very specific. Currently, countries that make up D-8 are Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey. Do you get the drift yet? Nigeria named amongst hardcore Islamic nations! And if you think this is some kind of regular, harmless bilateral or diplomatic relations, read below the history of the D-8.

HISTORY

“The idea of co-operation among major Muslim developing countries was mooted by Prof. Dr. Necmettin Erbakan, the then Prime Minister of Turkey, during a Seminar on “Cooperation in Development” which was held in Istanbul in October 1996. The group envisioned co-operation among countries stretching from South East Asia to Africa. Representatives from Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria and Pakistan attended the Seminar. This conference was the first step towards the establishment of D-8 and it was only after a series of preparatory meetings that D-8 was set up officially and began its activities with the Istanbul Declaration issued at the end of the summit of Heads of State and Government held in Istanbul on 15 June 1997″

Recently, i gave a detailed analysis on how Nigeria was represented at the All Islamic Games in Baku, Azerbaijan. The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN got a wind of it and raised alarm but they were arrogantly ignored because the did is done!

Isn’t that how Sukuk, the Islamic Bond was recently introduced in Nigeria and the Nigerian Government has since dumped billions of Nigerian Naira into the venture. But wait! What is Sukuk by the way? Sukuk is a Legal Instrument, Deed or Cheque – simply an Arabic name for Financial Certificates or some type of loans agreement. SUKUK is also regarded as, watch this, “Sharia-Compliant Bond!” The Fiqh Academy of the OIC legitimized the use of Sukuk in February of 1988. It is meant for full blown Sharia – Compliant Islamic Nations or Regions. Sukuk uses billions of Nigeria’s collective wealth to issue Interest – Free loans to, i guess you know who…Again, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN raised alarm, and like that of the Islamic Games, it fell on deaf arrogant ears! Why, because Nigerian Christians are TOAST!

Remember also that Nigeria is a full member of the Islamic Military Alliance, IMA, the Islamic world’s impression of NATO. And Nigeria is also a full member of the OIC, Organization of Islamic Countries/Conferences.

Little wonder Nigeria recently pulled out of 90 International organizations to which it belonged. Ninety! We still don’t have the list of those organizations. Obviously, D-8 isn’t one of them.

So, can you just give me one reason why you still believe the lie that Nigeria is a secular state. And you won’t support Restructuring?