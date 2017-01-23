Why are support IPOB

Monday , 23 January 2017
By Barrister Solomon Bob

Some people are surprised that I support IPOB. I support the Igbo cause100%. I hate injustice and no one can seriously deny that Igbo people are not being mistreated in this country. Through ties of geography and culture the Igbo are my natural allies in Nigeria.
Any Niger Deltan thinking otherwise is delusional. Given their size, the scale of mistreatment of the Igbo is almost equal to what we (Niger Deltans) are facing. Nigeria cannot eat her cake and have it; it’s either the Igbo are given their due or they leave and we will join them this time. The Igbo constitute the most productive and creative core of Nigeria. There’s a direct correlation between the conspiracy to sideline them and Nigeria’s failure as a country. It’s akin to thinking you can walk without your legs. It’s sheer madness.

