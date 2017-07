WHEN DOG BEGIN CHOP CORN, PEOPLE OF GOD, THE RECESSION IS NOT JUST A WORD, IT IS NOW A PARAGRAPH

By Nicholas Endeley

. 😃😃😠😠😠😠AND 2 MORE YEARS REMAIN. BY THE TIME E FINISH E GO ENTER ARTICLE.😃😠😠ðŸ˜

When APC were campaigning with corn, we didn’t know they were passing a message. Where dog wan see bone from??? Because now people wey manage see meat chop, no dey leave bone oooo; you go hear father telling em children, my friend crack that bone, it will give you CALCIUM. CALCIUM KO, VITAMINS NI…….

THIS DOG NO MAKE YANGA, E JUST HAPPY DEY CHOP THE CORN WEY EM SEE, BECAUSE IF EM MAKE SMALL YANGA, THE EGYPTIAN EM DEY SEE, HE MIGHT LOOK FOR THE EGYPTIAN AND SEE IT NO MORE……😃😃😃😃😠😠😠. APC UNA TRY. THIS KIND DOG GO CARRY THIEF ENTER THE OGAR HOUSE FOR NIGHT, POINT WHERE OGAR DEY KEEP MONEY. “BROS CHECK UNDER THAT RUG, NA THERE THE MONEY DEY, AFTER ALL NA CORN THEM GO BUY FOR ME”….

2019……. CHANGE THE CHANGE WITH TRANSFORMATION……….. AND MAKE NIGERIA GREAT AGAIN.

#Still on Jesus is Lord