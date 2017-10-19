When Buhari met ‘Biafra leaders’

October 19, 2017 IKE ABONYI

“I came into government with clear conscience, I will leave government with clear conscience” – Muhammadu Buhari to Igbo leaders.

The above excerpt tells it, the mood that ushered in last Friday’s meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of the South-East. When two people meet and issue of conscience dominate the discussion then you can imagine the extent of wound they carried in their hearts to the meeting.

The situation was understandable because as Latin proverb says “Conscience betrays guilt” while the Chinese say a “clear conscience is the greatest armour” and great minds also remind us that conscience is a wound which can only be healed by truth.

Last week’s October 13 fence-mending meeting between these two embattled political combatants at Aso Rock Villa actually did not go against bookmakers’ predictions. It indeed lived up to it.

Perhaps if the meeting was set out abnitio to achieve much they would have avoided the superstitious figure 13 that is not a good date in history to do business of trust, so for two clearly ‘unfriendly persons’ choosing 13th day of the month as their meeting day, your guess may be as good as mine.

The South-East leaders possibly did not enter the meeting with any high expectations that something meaningful would be achieved nor was their host expecting to receive buddies hence the struggle to free his conscience.

These two groups couldn’t have been the best of chums given what has been happening in the country in the last two months that the President flew in from his medical vacation in London ostensibly to address the most burning issue in the polity, the Biafra agitation.

The meeting was coming 13 days after he had accused the elders of the region in an Independent Day broadcast of not doing enough to rein in their youths, the agitators. Rightly or wrongly, this administration believes that Nnamdi Kanu and his IPOB menace would not have been as impactful as they were if there was no tacit support from the elders hence the spurious classification of every South Easterner as a Biafra.

Technically therefore, as far as President Buhari was concerned he was meeting Biafra leaders even though the key rebel leader Kanu was conspicuously absent. So for the President, it was a ripe opportunity to address the burning issues, and he needed to start by first pleading clear conscience which as we were taught fears to accusation. Also for the South-East leaders, it was a bounteous opportunity to table the real desires of the region far away from the secessionist garb won on all South Easterners.

The President General of the Ndigbo socio-cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze, Chief John Nnia Nwodo predictably on behalf of the delegation articulated the views of the region to the President in such a flawless manner for the expected positive interpretation and understanding of their host.

Nwodo paraphrased the wish list of the region into three key points, the now over whipped marginalization, the scaring infrastructural decay especially roads and the apparent unfair and imbalanced political structure that so clearly tilts against the geo-political zone. From the President’s own perception what the region term marginalization is not real as in the thinking of his government, the South-East Ministers are more strategic and influential in his administration than even the North. He went further to say that even his native state of Katsina has no full ministerial portfolio.

So by that analysis North may even be more marginalized than the South-East. That laughable and provocative analysis by the President did not come as a surprise to many watchers as the Governor of Kaduna State Nasir el-Rufai easily one of the President’s brain box recently made similar analysis while on a public forum in London, saying that even the South-East that did not vote for the President has four full cabinet rank while his state has only Minister of State. It has become tragic that whenever Ndigbo cry for marginalization the tendency has always been to narrow it to only appointments which is infinitesimal in real terms.

The biggest problem of the South-East remains this inclination towards reducing their marginalization issue to ministerial jobs. The truth is that it’s the least of the marginalization challenges but even if we are to use the ministerial position as a basis, what is the quality of the ministries to the region?

For instance, Ministries of Labour, and Science and Technology occupied by two former governors, Dr. Chris Ngige and Dr. Ogbonnya Onu respectively, cannot be compared in budgetary allocation and influence to Aviation where the Katsina boy is the socalled Minister of State. The Ministry of Aviation under Transport has over half a dozen viable parastatals being supervised by the Minister of State.

Nigerians can also not be deceived because as Minister of State we all know how much that go to him for capital spending is far more than what goes to the two full ministers from the South-East even disregarding the age and the status of these ministers. In the last two years both Ngige and Onu cannot meet the challenge of hordes of tormenting supporters and relatives in their constituencies for jobs and other dividends expected from leaders of their status.

It is a verifiable fact that as a Senator, Ngige was more relevant to his people than he is now as Minister of the Federal Republic representing the whole Anambra State in the federal cabinet. Ditto Onu, his Ebonyi State people. Perhaps the only real serious ministry allocated to the region is the Foreign Affairs but the occupant appears to be in diaspora than at home for the desired impact even to Enugu State where he hails from.

Even the federal ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in his state has severally called for his sack for lack of positive sway. In real terms, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) among others occupied by these states with so-called ministers of states in the North are far more beneficial to the people than South-East so-called portfolio ministers. When will an Igbo ever head such grade A organisation in this country?

Take, for example, the NNPC GMD recently recruited 15 senior managers but did not find anybody worthy from the South-East.

Where would the South-East Ministers be in a position to fill any position? Minister of Interior reportedly filled all the key heads of parastatals and agencies in his ministry with only the northerners and heaven did not blink, can South-East Ministers do such thing? Perhaps the biggest lie to the meeting of the President and South-East leaders is in the seniority offered as a defence on why no Igbo can be found as head of any of the military and paramilitary agencies in the land. We are all aware of how some competent officers were forcefully retired to accommodate some persons.

In fact, over half a dozen officers had to go for the current Inspector- General of Police to climb to the position. Clearly, President Buhari disappointed political watchers who had expected him to steal the show in that historic meeting.

The people in this school of thought had reasoned that the strained political atmosphere in this country today would have been seriously healed if at that meeting the President had announced an Igbo into the vacant Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) position and go further to announce the cancelation of the appointment of 15 new managers in NNPC for not following federal character principles and promise to do more to carry all Nigerians along.

But to do that would be to bruise his ego for possibly undeserving people. So the much hyped meeting was rather turned into a damp squib as the two parties left not sure if there were any ground gained in their relationship.

Buhari was not sure if he was able to clear his conscience as Igbo hater and the Igbo leaders on their part were unsure if they succeeded in repositioning the mind of the President to the region as friendly. May be some unfolding events ahead would determine that. God help us.