WHAT NIGERIANS WILL REMEMBER ABOUT FORMER PRESIDENT BARAK OBAMA: Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish

He refused to visit Nigeria and flew on to Ghana. He refused to assist us with the experimental Ebola drug when we had Ebola outbreak. He stopped buying Nigeria’s oil for years. He refused to classify boko haram as a terror organization even when advised to do so till they became top powerful and bombed the UN building in Abuja. He refused to sell necessary weapons to Nigeria to confront boko haram forcing us to fly cash all over the world to buy arms. He interfered in Nigeria’s presidential elections and did not hide his support for a particular candidate. He played politics of division by sending his Secretary of state John Kerry to bypass the south and hold secret meeting with only the 19 northern states governors and subsequently hosted them in the White House. Even as we were sliding deeper into chaos and recession, he said our president was doing very well.

For the above reasons and more, I and many other Nigerians say ‘good riddance to bad rubbish.

Whatever he did for Americans is their business. Na where dey itch person na there person dey scratch.

~Charles Kay Anyabuike