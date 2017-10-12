WHAT MANNER OF A MAN IS GOODLUCK EBELE JONATHAN??

-What material is his heart made of??

Atiku Abubakar left the PDP to the APC with his war chest of money to fight and frustrate GEJ a seating president. GEJ had all the weapons to hurt him; but GEJ knew how to separate politics from personal and business life of his opponents. He never went for the kill. Yes he lost the elections, but he won millions of hearts even the hearts of his opponents; little wonder while last week same Atiku went to him to discuss his ambitions. And GEJ was ready to listen and give his advice.

BUHARI THE DEVIL

Even his brother isn’t spared; Since Atiku started talking, Buhari started acting by crippling the business of his perceived opponent, forgetting so soon that same source gave him billions for his campaign when he had only 150 barren cows and a debt he incurred from a loan he took to buy a presidential form. Buhari spares no one, that is why Dasuki is still locked up like a leper, while Baru is free attending Jumat services at the villa.

NEVER COMPARE GEJ WITH ANY LEADER IN THE PAST OR ANY TO COME AFTER HIM. GEJ IS ON A DIFFERENT PLANET, A PLANET WHERE GRACE, LOVE AND GOD ABOUND……….

Nicholas Endeley