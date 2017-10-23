WHAT LARRY PEPPLE REFUSED TO TELL YOU.

By Amadi Promzy Chimenem

Mr Larry Pepple, ur reasons for throwing in the towel will be incomplete if you refuse to tell Rivers’s people the response of the Gov of Rivers state when you sent him an OMNIBUS memo demanding for the release of Two billion, three hundred and thirty nine million Naira for payment of outstanding fees and upkeep of students overseas.

For the records, Mr Larry Pepple sent the said memo to His Excellency demanding for the sum of 2.339billion, the Gov in his wisdom responded back, demanding for the names of the students, the names of their schools, categories of the debt owed, e.g. If it is tuition, rent or upkeep. That was the last communication the RSSDA Acting Director Mr Larry Pepple had with the Gov before he went into voicemail and activated his ghost-mood button, the Gov severally called him for the detailed analysis as requested to enable him release whatever was available at that crucial moment, but dude vamoosed.

Let me ask you, which responsible Govt will release such huge sum without wanting to know the detailed information about what it is paying for.

I task Mr Larry Pepple to make public the detailed beneficiaries of this debt and categories of the debtors if actually he is sincere. The truth is that the Gov is too smart for these dudes, when their attempts to DUPE the government fails they begin to cry wolves when there are none. Take this to the bank if u care, politics is “Soldier come, soldier go”. there is already a long queue of better politicians angling to take over that post. Goodbye Mr Larry Pepple, oya go to APC and try the tricks with Amaechi.