WE ARE NOT DEMANDING FOR THE  DISBANDMENT OF SARS , BUT FOR THE CHANGE OF ITS COMMANDER.

Bright Jossy Writes From Portharcourt .

A critical study of public opinions on the activities of Akin Fakorode led SARS in Rivers State , which has topped discussion on this platform for weeks now has revealed that 90% of those supporting the activities of men of SARS in Rivers State are of the Hechi leads & We Follow Section of the APC in the state ( INCRA ,IYM etc) and their sympathizers who ignorantly joins the discussions from outside Rivers State.

The other section of the APC who are very busy at the moment campaigning for a level playing ground in the contest for the Governorship ticket of their APC ahead of 2019 general election ( M30 & KAIROS), knows that the SARS in Rivers State have been of more harm than good in recent times , but wouldn’t come to condemn SARS in public domain, having also benefited from the use of security agencies at the last legislative rerun elections in Rivers State, even when it’s not out of place for the same instrumentality of SARS to be unleashed on them by the emperor and dictator leader of the broom Worship in Rivers State.

Many of us who are still tireless in the protest for the redeployment of OC SARS Rivers State , CSP Akin Fakorode , may not have had personal experience of the unholy activities of men of SARS in Rivers state but have had confirmed and verifiable informations on several armed robbery, kidnap , extra judicial killings and extortions linked to the Akin Fakorode led SARS , hence the outcry for a change of administration of SARS in Rivers State.

The governor of Rivers State , as the chief security officer of the state , though not in reality, is not personally affected by the activities of men of SARS , of course he can never be their victim , as he remains the executive governor of Rivers State , but only a wicked and insensitive governor will ignore the submissions of his citizens and residents, especially as it has to do with security of lives and the image of the state in the committee of states.

No one has requested for the disbandment of the operations of SARS in Rivers state but it is believed that the success and failure of every organization depends on its leadership , hence the call for change in the leadership of SARS in Rivers state , having been fingered in many of the political crisis and other security issues that threaten peace and development in the state.

#RiversLivesMatters