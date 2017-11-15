THE WIND OF CHANGE HAS ONLY BROUGHT ONE THING……#RECKLESS IMPUNITY.

By Nicholas Endeley

A sitting governor has to beg Buhari to reinstate his police security. Let it be known that under CHANGE, the chief security officer of a state was made to beg for his police men to be reinstated back………….. Because of elections. Utter shambolic distasteful satanic antics from the demons from hell…..

This same Buhari under GEJ was given double security and bullet proof cars for his safety as he was an aspirant in 2015.

Let it be known that DEMOCRACY has been exchanged for TYRANNY. And the stupid Umahi laughs at the helpless ordeal of his brother as he begs the president removing his RED cap, and the born to rule FOOLani looks at him with utter disdain and sheer repulsion as he shows his irritation while listening.

LET IT BE KNOWN……………..

GOOD Night

#Still on Jesus is Lord