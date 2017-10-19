The Want to rig for a Bad President in 2019

Most people criticize Buhari not because he is a northerner but because he got no clue on how to remedy the countries numerous problems. If a more resourceful Northerner is in the saddle of leadership and making a meaningful effort to address the numerous problems of Nigeria, they won’t even criticize the President.

But, Pa Buhari doesn’t have what it takes to remedy the situation. He got no clue! He is simply there to ensure that all appointments go northwards even if the person is least qualified — sad reality.

Northerners and Southwest simply gave us a bad product in 2015. While the Southwest is showing remorse for their mistake, the North is not even remorseful about whom they sold to Nigerians. They are making frantic effort to impose him on us again in 2019, not with the help of the Yorubas who learned their lessons in a hard way and remorseful now, but with the help of Igbo leaders that the administration fed their children with mud water!

Chukwu napu ekwensu ike!

Duke J. Anago