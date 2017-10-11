THE TEMERITY AND HYPOCRYTIC ANTI-CORRUPTION WAR BY SAINT BUHARI:

Buhari’s anti-corruption war is no news to Nigerian’s, as this was the object of sophistry he used just to gain the trust of Nigerian’s in voting for him in the 2015 general election.

Two years have swept through the sands of time and there have been no progress.Since Buhari took over ,there have been humongous cases of corruption under his administration,which have all been swept under the carpet.

Looking at the recent corruption scandal of Baru,the NNPC GMD,where it was brought to the notice of Nigerian’s by Ibeh Kachikwu that $25 billion is missing from the NNPC account,I am jiggered and left at aw that saint Buhari has done nothing about it.Well, I am jaundiced as this is his tradition.

Also,looking at Babachir Lawal,who was also caught up in a corruption scandal for looting the emergency fund meant for IDP’s,saint Buhari cunningly suspended him just to divert public attention.Till today saint Buhari have done nothing about it and that is how that case dried up.

Continuing, $2 billion was also embezzled by the National Security Adviser (NSA).This case have also been swept under the carpet.Nothing was done.

The millions of dollars and billions of naira that were recovered from the house at Ikoyi is now invisible. It is no where to be found and the owners of that money have not been brought to book.Saint have done nothing.

Buhari’s administration claims they have recovered humongous sum of looted funds and there is still a question mark about how these looted funds have been spent. It have not been accounted for.

Is saint Buhari fighting corruption or aiding corruption?

Saint Buhari is hypocritical torwards his indefatigable anti-corruption war.

-NAFO JOSEPH DUMBOR