THE SHAME OF THE GOSPEL

By Femi Aribisala

Lucky was owing on his rent. He had a cantankerous landlord, so he was afraid he would waylay him sooner than later and cause a scene. Before coming out of his flat in the mornings, he would be on the lookout for his landlord, making a quick getaway once he felt the coast was clear.

He had one prayer request before God: “Please let me not be put to shame.”

But one day, the thing he feared came to pass. As he was trying to sneak out of the house through the backdoor, there was the landlord waiting for him. The man would not be denied. He kicked up a big fuss that attracted the attention of all Lucky’s neighbours. Before them, he accused Lucky of being a thief and a cheat; always sneaking around trying to dodge him: refusing for months to pay his rent.

Lucky bowed his head in shame. This was what he had been pleading with God to avoid. Now everybody was in on his case. As he was quietly lamenting his fate, while the landlord went on broadcasting to all and sundry his bankruptcy, his cell phone rang. In an absent-minded fashion, he answered it, only to discover it was an old family friend on the line.

“What is all the noise about?” the man on the line asked him. “It’s my landlord,” Lucky answered. I am a bit behind on my rent and he has lost patience with me.” “How much do you owe?” asked the man. When Lucky told him, the man said: “Not to worry. Come to my office: I will give you the money.” Problem solved.

Lucky had pleaded with God not to be put to shame on the matter of his rent. But God solved the problem through the very shame he hoped to avoid.

Thus says the Lord: “My people shall never be put to shame.” (Joel 2:26). So what happened to Lucky? God does not consider things like poverty, lack, indebtedness or failure to be shameful. The only thing that is shameful in Christ is sin.