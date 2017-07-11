The People’s Choice.

By Gordy Superstaar Okeke

What was Nnamdi Kanu before he became the Igbo liberator and founder of IPOB, my detractors ask me? I answer – what was Richard Ihetu before he became Dick Tiger? What was Robert Nesta Marley before he became Bob Marley? What was Malcolm Little before he became Malcolm X? What was Mike Jordan before he became Michael Jordan? What was Stephen Biko before he became Steve Biko? What was Saul of Tarsus before he became St. Paul? What was David son of Jesse before he became King David the father of Solomon the Great?

What’s past is prologue the great bard said.

Our future is the present moment and, that’s what’s important.

How long shall they kill our Prophets while we stand aside and look?

Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery…

God bless you.