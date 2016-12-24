The kind of things they tell President Buhari:

1. Wike is planning a revolution that will topple your government.

2. Niger Delta militants are invading Kaduna and Southern Kaduna to make El-Rufai ineffective.

3. Ijaw billionaires are sponsoring Boko Haram to destabilize the nation.

4. Asiwaju Tinubu and Atiku are planning to impeach you, Mr. President.

5. Our GDP has improved and Nigerians are happy with you.

6. PDP governors are warehousing the local currency and causing liquidity squeeze to embarrass your government.

7. PDP has hijacked social media so Nigerians don’t understand what you are doing.

8. The South East and South South Youths have endorsed your second term ambition

9. Fashola has solved the power problem. Nigerians who don’t have electricity are those who cannot afford it.

10. And Nigerians still love you.

Then Baba responds:

Alhamdulillah (الحمد لله).

▪Ross Alabo George