Tuesday , 27 December 2016
Home / Opinion / The Islamization of Kaduna State by El-Rufai

The Islamization of Kaduna State by El-Rufai

December 27, 2016 Opinion 24 Views

By Ross Alabo-George

There is no doubt in my mind that Mallam Elrufai is pursuing an insensitive agenda to Islamize Kaduna State. I am convinced beyond any shade of doubt that there is a calculated and deliberate attempt to silence Christians in Southern Kaduna. The mass killing of Shiites in Zaria in the same state further buttresses my concern.

The people of Southern Kaduna must pray, because this Federal Government cannot protect them.
What is happening in Kaduna State, is not just an instance or abstraction of a calculated agenda, it is the laboratory test case of a desperate plot by extremists in the ruling party to extinguish freedom of worship in this country.

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Na God Go Punish Channel TV Owners And All Media And Their Aiding Of The Islamic Agenda….

But God Go Continue To Use Me And My People To Shine The Light On …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2013 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved