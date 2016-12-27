The Islamization of Kaduna State by El-Rufai

By Ross Alabo-George

There is no doubt in my mind that Mallam Elrufai is pursuing an insensitive agenda to Islamize Kaduna State. I am convinced beyond any shade of doubt that there is a calculated and deliberate attempt to silence Christians in Southern Kaduna. The mass killing of Shiites in Zaria in the same state further buttresses my concern.

The people of Southern Kaduna must pray, because this Federal Government cannot protect them.

What is happening in Kaduna State, is not just an instance or abstraction of a calculated agenda, it is the laboratory test case of a desperate plot by extremists in the ruling party to extinguish freedom of worship in this country.