Friday , 23 December 2016
Home / Opinion / THE HYPOCRISY OF FIGHTING CORRUPTION IN NIGERIA IS SICKENING

THE HYPOCRISY OF FIGHTING CORRUPTION IN NIGERIA IS SICKENING

December 23, 2016 Opinion 7 Views

By Azuka Onwuka

The FG says it will pay whistle blowers 5% of the loot. But Jibrin revealed how he and the House leadership shared billions of of naira. The President, the EFCC and DSS ignored him for many months that he sang on TV. Buhari even continued to have meetings with Dogara that was the top person accused by Jibrin. Jibrin was eventually suspended by the House, and last month he left Nigeria, alleging that his life was threatened. And this morning I heard some funny people on radio commending the FG for the whistle-blowing incentive as a sign that the FG is serious about fighting corruption.
Can a corruption fight be selective and still serious?

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

This Minister is Totally ‘Spended’

  ‎A total misfit, no one person depicts the failure and incompetence of the Muhammadu …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2013 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved