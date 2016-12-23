THE HYPOCRISY OF FIGHTING CORRUPTION IN NIGERIA IS SICKENING

By Azuka Onwuka

The FG says it will pay whistle blowers 5% of the loot. But Jibrin revealed how he and the House leadership shared billions of of naira. The President, the EFCC and DSS ignored him for many months that he sang on TV. Buhari even continued to have meetings with Dogara that was the top person accused by Jibrin. Jibrin was eventually suspended by the House, and last month he left Nigeria, alleging that his life was threatened. And this morning I heard some funny people on radio commending the FG for the whistle-blowing incentive as a sign that the FG is serious about fighting corruption.

Can a corruption fight be selective and still serious?